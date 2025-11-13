India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, Eden Gardens pitch report and weather forecast

India and South Africa face off in the 1st Test at Eden Gardens, with fans eager to know the head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, pitch conditions, and weather forecast. Here’s a complete match preview ahead of the high-stakes IND vs SA Test series opener in Kolkata.

India is gearing up to face South Africa in the opening Test of their two-match series at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting November 14 (Thursday). This marks the first encounter between the two teams in the longest format on Indian soil since 2020. The last Test series India played against South Africa, which took place away from home, ended in a draw. Nevertheless, India aims to build on their home Test winning streak in 2025 with a victory in Kolkata as well.

India is considered one of the frontrunners to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2027, particularly after they concluded their most challenging assignment in this WTC cycle, the tour to England, with a 2-2 draw. However, they will face tough competition at home from the reigning WTC champions. Notably, this is also the first time since the memorable WTC 2025 final against Australia that Temba Bavuma will return to lead the Proteas in the longest format of the game.

Head-to-head record

In terms of head-to-head records in Test cricket, South Africa holds an advantage over India. Out of 44 matches, the Proteas have secured 18 victories, while India has won 16 times. There have been 10 draws. In India, the two teams have faced each other in 19 Tests, with India winning 11 and losing five, while three matches ended in draws.

Top run-scorers in Tests for India and South Africa:

Sachin Tendulkar stands as the leading run-scorer for India against South Africa in Test cricket, amassing 1741 runs in 25 matches at an average of 42.46. Following him is Virat Kohli, who has scored 1408 runs.

For South Africa, Jacques Kallis is the highest run-scorer against India in Test cricket, with 1734 runs in 18 matches at an impressive average of 69.36. He is followed by Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers in the rankings.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens, featuring black soil interspersed with light grass patches, is anticipated to provide opportunities for both pace and spin bowlers. Historically, following a relaying of the surface in 2017 that benefitted fast bowlers, the pitch has reverted to being more spin-friendly, particularly from the third day onward. The morning sessions are expected to favor pace bowlers with additional bounce and movement, while spinners should find increasing support as the match unfolds. Teams winning the toss are likely to choose to bat first, with a competitive first innings target estimated between 370-380 runs at this venue.

Kolkata weather forecast

In line with the latest weather forecasts, there is no expected rain throughout the five days of the match. Temperatures are projected to range from 18°C in the morning to 28–30°C during the day, ensuring comfortable playing conditions.

Humidity levels are predicted to remain between 60 and 70%, which is typical for November in Kolkata, while gentle afternoon breezes will provide some respite.

Mornings may begin slightly hazy, particularly in the first three days, but clear skies and sunshine are expected as the day progresses.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

