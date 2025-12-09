India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: IND bowlers decimate Proteas batting lineup, Men in Blue win by 101 runs in Cuttack

Team India defeated South Africa in the first T20I match in Cuttack by 101 runs. With this win, the Men in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

After winning the ODI series, Team India continued the momentum in the first T20I match against South Africa as the Men in Blue clinched the game by a 101-run margin. Hardik Pandya made his comeback with the Cuttack T20I and contributed both with the bat and the ball. Pandya went on to win the Player of the Match award as well. With this win, Team India take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. Take a detailed review of the match below.

Toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav flipped the coin, but it landed in South Africa's favour. Proteas skipper Aiden Markram chose to bowl first against India.

First Innings

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill came out to open the Indian innings but could not give a good start in the Powerplay. In the first six overs, India lost two top-order batters at a score of 40. Later, Hardik Pandya changed the rhythm of the match in India's favour when Keshav Maharaj came out to bowl. He went on to score 59 runs off just 28 balls. Apart from him, no other Indian batters could score 30+ runs. In the end, India posted 175 runs in 20 overs with four wickets in hand.

Second Innings

Chasing 176, the Proteas batting lineup failed miserably in front of Indian bowlers. Arshdeep Singh removed Quinton de Kock in the very first over, giving a perfect start to the innings. In the Powerplay, South Africa were already three down and came on backfoot in the game. Later, the Proteas kept losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end were bundled out for 74. India won the match by 101 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. Hardik Pandya won the Player of the Match award.

The next match will be played on Thursday, December 11, in New Chandigarh.