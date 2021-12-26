India vs SA: Virat Kohli beats MS Dhoni, Mohd Azharuddin to THIS unique captaincy record

India's red-ball skipper Virat Kohli is no stranger to breaking records. Throughout his playing career, Kohli has broken various stunning records and set some of his own. During the first Test versus South Africa at the Centurion, Virat Kohli landed himself on an elusive list.

He achieved this feat after winning the toss earlier on Sunday morning. After winning the toss, Kohli has surpassed former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin to become India's skipper with the most tosses won in Test cricket.

This is a unique record and surely Kohli would be happy to see his name go down in history books.

The 33-year-old won the toss for the 30th time in his 68 matches as skipper. He overtook Mohammad Azharuddin who had won it on 29 occasions in just 47 matches. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is third on this elusive list with 26 toss wins to his name, in 60 test matches.

Most tosses won by an Indian captain in Test cricket:

30* - Virat Kohli (68 Tests)

29 - Mohammad Azharuddin (47 Tests)

26 - MS Dhoni (60 Tests)

For the unversed, Virat Kohli is already India's most successful skipper in Test cricket history with 39 Test wins in 67 matches to his credit, before today's game against South Africa. MS Dhoni is India's second most successful Test skipper having led the team to 27 wins in 60 games, while Sourav Ganguly is third with 21 wins in 49 games, just ahead of Mohammad Azhurddin at fourth, who won 14 games as skipper.

Talking about the match, India were 134/2 after lunch at the time of writing this, with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara sent back to the dressing room.