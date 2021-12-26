India vs SA: Openers KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal create history, achieve unique feat vs Proteas

South Africa are a force not to be reckoned with in home conditions, and the SuperSport Park in centurion is a bit like a fortress for the Proteas. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but their bid to end this unwanted streak began well as Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul put in a stellar show.

After winning the toss, skipper Virat Kohli decided India will bat first, and the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal did a great job by blunting the new ball. Their excellent batting also saw the pair achieve a bit of history.

When Rahul and Mayank notched a 50-run opening stand for India, they became only the second opening partnership to do so versus South Africa, when the Proteas were bowling first at home, that too in the first match of the series.

Before Rahul and Mayank, this feat had only been achieved by Chris Gayle and Darren Ganga when the pair knit together a partnership of 98 runs versus South Africa back in 2007.

India's openers did a great job by building a platform upon which their innings could progress later.

At the time of writing, India racked up a score of 157/2, after the end of the second session on day 1, with Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara sent packing by Proteas bowlers.

India have started, and they look well on course to create a big total in their first innings.