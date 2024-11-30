The focus will be on the batsmen to acclimate themselves to the pink ball, which tends to move more than the traditional red ball, especially under lights.

Following the exhilarating victory in Perth, the Indian team is now preparing to face the challenge of day-night Test cricket with the pink ball. It has been over three years since they last played with the pink ball, and over four years since they last played in Australia. The memories of the disappointing defeat in Adelaide 2020 are still fresh, and India is determined to erase that from their minds. While holding a 1-0 lead is advantageous, every match is crucial in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC), so India cannot afford to become complacent.

The focus will be on the batsmen to acclimate themselves to the pink ball, which tends to move more than the traditional red ball, especially under lights. The final session of play can be challenging for the batsmen, so they will need to adapt quickly. The Indian batting performance has shown improvement, but all eyes will be on captain Rohit Sharma and No. 3 batsman Shubman Gill. Rohit is set to return after missing the previous match, while there are concerns about Gill's availability due to a thumb injury sustained during fielding practice before the Perth Test.

With only two days of preparation, this practice session is essentially an extended one-day match. India will be looking to make the most of this opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming clash. It is important to note that Australia will be eager to bounce back after their defeat, making them a formidable opponent. India must remain focused and determined in order to secure another victory.

Live Streaming Details

The two-day pink-ball practice match is scheduled to commence at 9:10 AM IST on Saturday, November 30 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The official broadcaster for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Star Sports, will be airing the match on both November 30 and Sunday, December 1. Viewers can catch all the action live on television or stream it on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Prime Ministers XI: Jack Edwards(c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper(w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O Connor, Jem Ryan

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal

