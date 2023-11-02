India vs Pakistan World Cup semi-final : A thrilling possibility – here's how

Headlines

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 75% off on vacuum-insulated, rust resistance bottles

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy exciting discounts on storage boxes, hurry now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 63% off on air purifiers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 75% off on vacuum-insulated, rust resistance bottles

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy exciting discounts on storage boxes, hurry now

Biggest sixes in World Cup 2023 so far

10 Prominent global figures of Indian origin

Most 350+ totals in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Pakistan World Cup semi-final : A thrilling possibility – here's how

The prospect of another high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals has stirred the passions of cricket enthusiasts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A potential India vs Pakistan World Cup Semi-final showdown at Eden Gardens still looms on the horizon, and cricket fans worldwide are abuzz with excitement. The phrase 'Qudrat ka Nizam' (the system of nature) is trending on Twitter following South Africa's commanding victory over New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup. This victory has injected fresh hope into Pakistan and its passionate supporters, as they strive for a spot in the tournament's final four.

Currently, Babar Azam & Co occupy the fifth spot on the points table with six points, and they have two more crucial matches ahead against New Zealand and England. Should they emerge victorious in both games and New Zealand falters against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan could secure the fourth position on the points table.

In the event of Pakistan's qualification for the semi-finals, the prospect of a high-stakes encounter with arch-rivals India becomes a tantalizing possibility. However, this hinges on India maintaining its top position in the points table. As of now, the Men in Blue stand as the only undefeated team in the World Cup. But, a slip against Sri Lanka, South Africa, or the Netherlands could alter their standing.

The original ICC schedule designated Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the venue for the first semi-final. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had clearly expressed their reluctance to play in Mumbai in the event of reaching the semi-final, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accommodated this request by selecting Eden Gardens as the alternative venue.

The prospect of another high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals has stirred the passions of cricket enthusiasts. These two cricketing giants previously met in the round-robin stage, where India clinched a commanding victory over Pakistan by seven wickets. It's worth noting that India has an impeccable record against Pakistan in World Cup encounters, emerging victorious in all eight of their previous encounters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Qualification scenarios for each team to secure semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup 2023

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE