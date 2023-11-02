India vs Pakistan World Cup semi-final : A thrilling possibility – here's how

The prospect of another high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals has stirred the passions of cricket enthusiasts.

A potential India vs Pakistan World Cup Semi-final showdown at Eden Gardens still looms on the horizon, and cricket fans worldwide are abuzz with excitement. The phrase 'Qudrat ka Nizam' (the system of nature) is trending on Twitter following South Africa's commanding victory over New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup. This victory has injected fresh hope into Pakistan and its passionate supporters, as they strive for a spot in the tournament's final four.

Currently, Babar Azam & Co occupy the fifth spot on the points table with six points, and they have two more crucial matches ahead against New Zealand and England. Should they emerge victorious in both games and New Zealand falters against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan could secure the fourth position on the points table.

In the event of Pakistan's qualification for the semi-finals, the prospect of a high-stakes encounter with arch-rivals India becomes a tantalizing possibility. However, this hinges on India maintaining its top position in the points table. As of now, the Men in Blue stand as the only undefeated team in the World Cup. But, a slip against Sri Lanka, South Africa, or the Netherlands could alter their standing.

The original ICC schedule designated Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the venue for the first semi-final. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had clearly expressed their reluctance to play in Mumbai in the event of reaching the semi-final, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accommodated this request by selecting Eden Gardens as the alternative venue.

The prospect of another high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals has stirred the passions of cricket enthusiasts. These two cricketing giants previously met in the round-robin stage, where India clinched a commanding victory over Pakistan by seven wickets. It's worth noting that India has an impeccable record against Pakistan in World Cup encounters, emerging victorious in all eight of their previous encounters.