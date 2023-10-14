India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Kohli's love for the big stage, reveals Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, a former India cricketer, recently shared insights into Virat Kohli's remarkable ability to thrive on the grand stage, particularly when facing arch-rivals Pakistan.

Suresh Raina, a former India cricketer, recently shared insights into Virat Kohli's remarkable ability to thrive on the grand stage, particularly when facing arch-rivals Pakistan. In an exclusive column for the ICC, Raina described Kohli as a cricketer who relishes the pressure of such high-profile clashes, which sets him apart from the rest.

Raina noted that Kohli's passion for being the hero in India-Pakistan encounters makes him a truly special player. He emphasized that although Kohli may downplay the significance of these matches as "just another game." he prepares himself differently and thrives under the immense pressure of these contests.

Kohli's heroics in recent India-Pakistan clashes have etched his name in cricketing folklore. Notably, during the T20 World Cup 2022, he delivered a stunning performance in Melbourne, guiding India to a challenging 160-run chase with an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls. The match culminated in a thrilling final-ball victory for India.

Another iconic innings came in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 when Kohli joined forces with KL Rahul to propel India to a record-breaking total of 356 runs against Pakistan. His sensational knock of 122 off 94 balls earned him the Player of the Match award, further solidifying his status as a big-game player.

Suresh Raina shared more about Kohli's preparation and mindset, revealing that he immerses himself in Punjabi music and enjoys spending time with his teammates in the lead-up to such high-stakes matches. When the game begins. Kohli transforms into a true professional, displaying the composure and determination of a seasoned fighter.

As the ODI World Cup 2023 unfolds, Kohli has already left a significant mark. In India's opening match against Australia, Kohli stepped up when the team faced early trouble, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reducing them to 2/3 in the first two overs of a challenging 200-run chase. Teaming up with KL Rahul, Kohli played a pivotal role in a match-winning partnership, adding 165 runs to secure two crucial points in the group stage. In the subsequent match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli showcased his prowess by notching a quick half-century, further cementing his reputation as a chasemaster on cricket's grandstages.