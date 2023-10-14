Headlines

Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Kohli's love for the big stage, reveals Suresh Raina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Popular Bigg Boss winners who have impressed fans in Khatron Ke Khiladi

8 dry fruits rich in  Vitamin B12

5 cooking oils to reduce cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Siddharth Roy Kapur reacts to Jawan, Pathaan earning Rs 1000 crore: 'People were writing obituaries for industry but...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Kohli's love for the big stage, reveals Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, a former India cricketer, recently shared insights into Virat Kohli's remarkable ability to thrive on the grand stage, particularly when facing arch-rivals Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suresh Raina, a former India cricketer, recently shared insights into Virat Kohli's remarkable ability to thrive on the grand stage, particularly when facing arch-rivals Pakistan. In an exclusive column for the ICC, Raina described Kohli as a cricketer who relishes the pressure of such high-profile clashes, which sets him apart from the rest.

Raina noted that Kohli's passion for being the hero in India-Pakistan encounters makes him a truly special player. He emphasized that although Kohli may downplay the significance of these matches as "just another game." he prepares himself differently and thrives under the immense pressure of these contests.

Kohli's heroics in recent India-Pakistan clashes have etched his name in cricketing folklore. Notably, during the T20 World Cup 2022, he delivered a stunning performance in Melbourne, guiding India to a challenging 160-run chase with an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls. The match culminated in a thrilling final-ball victory for India.

Another iconic innings came in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 when Kohli joined forces with KL Rahul to propel India to a record-breaking total of 356 runs against Pakistan. His sensational knock of 122 off 94 balls earned him the Player of the Match award, further solidifying his status as a big-game player.

Suresh Raina shared more about Kohli's preparation and mindset, revealing that he immerses himself in Punjabi music and enjoys spending time with his teammates in the lead-up to such high-stakes matches. When the game begins. Kohli transforms into a true professional, displaying the composure and determination of a seasoned fighter.

As the ODI World Cup 2023 unfolds, Kohli has already left a significant mark. In India's opening match against Australia, Kohli stepped up when the team faced early trouble, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reducing them to 2/3 in the first two overs of a challenging 200-run chase. Teaming up with KL Rahul, Kohli played a pivotal role in a match-winning partnership, adding 165 runs to secure two crucial points in the group stage. In the subsequent match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli showcased his prowess by notching a quick half-century, further cementing his reputation as a chasemaster on cricket's grandstages.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas War: It's time for peace, brotherhood...time to walk together, says PM Modi at P20 summit

Viral video shows fans exchanging punches in brawl during Ind vs Afg World Cup 2023 match in Delhi

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

This actor quit Bollywood to found Rs 100 crore fitness empire, has 29 crore YouTube views; net worth is…

Viral video: Hyderabad man wins hearts as he allows stray dog to relax on his Ferrari, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE