India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live on TV and online?

After a resounding victory over Sri Lanka women in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian women's team is now looking to secure a second consecutive win against Pakistan women on October 5 (Sunday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

India is poised to face Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup on October 5 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Indian team aims to secure their 12th consecutive win in Women's ODIs, especially after kicking off their campaign with a victory against Sri Lanka. Conversely, Pakistan began their tournament on a sour note, suffering a significant defeat to Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

Although the tournament is hosted in India, the match will take place in Colombo due to an agreement between the two nations to play at neutral venues until 2028, a decision influenced by their strained political relations.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

In terms of head-to-head records, India women hold a commanding 11-0 advantage over Pakistan women in ODIs. In the context of the Women's World Cup, India has triumphed in all four encounters to date.

Live Streaming Details

Star Sports serves as the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The clash between India women and Pakistan women will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels starting at 3 PM IST on October 5. Additionally, live streaming of the IND-W vs PAK-W match will be accessible for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N. Shree Charani, Uma Chetri.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas.

Also read| 'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain

