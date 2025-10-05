India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

The Indian women's team, following the precedent set by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup, chose not to engage in customary handshakes or pleasantries with the Pakistani side at the toss and in pre/post-match interactions.

The Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan commenced in Colombo on Sunday, precisely as anticipated, with no handshake exchanged between the two captains on the field. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, and her Pakistani counterpart, Fatima Sana, proceeded with the match following the toss, deliberately avoiding the traditional handshake, as expected. Reports suggest that the BCCI had instructed players to refrain from the customary handshake with members of the Pakistani team. Mel Jones officiated the toss, and both captains kept their distance during the ceremony.

Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to field first. India faced an unfortunate alteration in their playing XI for the match due to a player’s illness.

"We're going to bowl first; looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us. Our confidence is great; hopefully, we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," she said.

No handshake between India and Pakistan women's team captains during the toss ahead of their first World Cup face-off.



"We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and are looking forward to today's contest," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The Asia Cup 2025 witnessed the 'handshake controversy' intensify when Indian men's cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Pakistan's skipper, Salman Ali Agha. This decision by India came amid deteriorating political relations with Pakistan, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack. Throughout the tournament, the two teams faced each other three times, including the final, yet never engaged in a handshake.

The handshake controversy escalated further when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, took the Asia Cup trophy and the winners' medals to his hotel room from the stadium after India refused to accept them from him.

