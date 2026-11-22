The high-voltage India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 witnessed an unexpected twist during the Toss. Here's what happened, apart from no handshake between the captains.

The high-voltage Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 group stage match between India A and Pakistan A began with unusual drama. The routine Toss turned into a moment of confusion, with both captains and match officials involved in the drama. Let us understand what actually happened at the Toss at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What happened during the India A vs Pakistan A toss?

During the Toss, Indian skipper Tilak Varma flicked the coin while Pakistan captain Abdul Samad called for Heads. The presenter initially announced that India won the Toss as it landed on Tails but the Pakistani skipper questioned it and moved closer to check the coin. He pointed out that the coin landed on Heads, prompting the official to recheck and correct the decision.

After winning the Toss, Samad chose to bat first and said, ''We would like to bat first. The team is very confident today. The pitch looks dry, so that's why we want to bat. The boys are very confident. Maaz, every batsman, every bowler and every teammate is confident. You'll see a good match today. Same side.''

After him, Tilak also said that he would have also chosen to bat first and added, ''Pitch looks slightly dry. Terrific it was by Harshit and Prince. Was a treat to watch. After coming from injury, bowling like that is important for them and the team. For us it's just another game, but for spectators it's an interesting match; they always look forward to it. Same team.''

Ye ICC ka event nahi, ACC (Asian Cricket Council) ka event hai, jiske chairman Mohsin Naqvi hain. Toh toss ke waqt jo galti hui, wo sirf ek coincidence tha ya jaanbujhkar? Aur aakhir is event ka management kiski responsibility hai? #INDvsPAK https://t.co/C8kLVQT275 November 22, 2026

Netizens reaction

Soon after, clips of the Toss went viral on social media; netizens expressed their views on the incident. Pakistani cricket fans were not happy with the match referee's initial decision and handing the Toss win to India, with some even calling it 'fixed'.

One user named Babbar56 wrote, ''India started this game with cheating. The match referee cheating on the toss but Abdul Samad caught it.''

On the other hand, Indian cricket fans hit back at these claims, mocking their 'victim card' attitude and saying that Pakistani supporters were unnecessarily turning a simple toss mix-up into a controversy it.

One user named Varaha Warrior wrote, ''Match referee is from Bangladesh, ACC President is the PCB Chairman, and the toss controversy was settled in 5 seconds in Pakistan’s favour. The coin showed HEADS, but the presenter and referee called TAILS until Abdul Samad pointed it out. Yet somehow, India is cheating? Peak victim-card mentality.''