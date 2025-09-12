India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Virat participated in the last India-Pakistan bilateral series, which took place in 2012/13. Since that time, he has been involved in every match against Pakistan and has often produced impressive results.

India and Pakistan are set to renew their classic cricket rivalry in the league stage of the 2025 Asia Cup. This should be a big game because Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain of the Indian team, going head-to-head against Pakistan. The tournament will be played in the T20I format, so Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be playing. Both former captains retired from T20I cricket after they won the 2024 World Cup.

Virat Kohli played a key role in the last India-Pakistan series in 2012/13, and he has kept doing well against Pakistan since then, often winning games for his team. He scored a century in the 2015 World Cup and played a major innings in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Many fans will remember his famous 82 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup, when he showed how good he is under pressure.

Kohli's accomplishments against Pakistan are not merely stories; they are part of cricketing history. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, he became the first batter to score over 400 runs against Pakistan in ICC ODI tournaments, including the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He scored a century against Pakistan, helping him reach 433 runs in nine matches, with an average of 72.16. He has two centuries and two half-centuries, showing how well he performs in these games.

In this rivalry's context, Rohit Sharma, who currently captains the ODI team, trails behind Kohli with 370 runs in seven innings against Pakistan, which includes one century and two half-centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pakistan captain slams India for killing marquee clash hype, says 'surprised to know they...'