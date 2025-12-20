India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?
Catch all the live action of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 clash between India U19 and Pakistan U19. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs PAK match live on TV, mobile apps, and online streaming platforms.
The India U19 cricket team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is set to face off against Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday, December 21. This highly anticipated match will take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai. India secured their spot in the final by defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, while Pakistan triumphed over Bangladesh in their knockout match. The Indian bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, limiting Sri Lanka to just 138 runs. Due to rain in Dubai, the match was shortened to 20 overs per side.
The Boys in Blue had a rocky start to their chase, losing their openers, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, early on. The captain Mhatre was dismissed for 7 runs, while Suryavanshi managed to score 9 runs off 6 balls.
However, Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra formed a crucial partnership, putting together 114 runs for the third wicket. George finished the innings not out with 58 runs from 49 balls. Malhotra also remained unbeaten, scoring 61 runs off 45 balls at an impressive strike rate of 135.56.
On the other hand, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 122 runs in their semi-final, bowling out Bangladesh for 121 and completing the chase in just 16.3 overs. This match was also reduced to 27 overs per side due to a wet outfield.
Earlier in the league stage, India and Pakistan clashed once, with India claiming a significant victory by 90 runs. George was the standout performer, scoring 85 runs off 88 balls in a total of 240. Meanwhile, Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran each took 3 wickets, helping to bowl Pakistan out for 150 runs. Kanishk also contributed with the bat, scoring 46 runs off as many balls.
Match Details
India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Final
Date & Time: December 21, 9:00 AM LOCAL (10:30 AM IST)
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Live Streaming Details
The U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the final streamed live on the SonyLiv app starting at 10:30 AM IST.
Squads
India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil
Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa
