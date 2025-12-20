FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

'They tied burnt torso, head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh recounts horror

Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Ajit Agarkar breaks silence

Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home, police reveal shocking details

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

CSK react as Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube seal spots in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

From central contract snub to contender: How Ishan Kishan rebuilt his case for India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC in virtual Bengal address: 'Let Trinamool oppose me...'

Osman Hadi Funeral: Historic turnout of supporters at student leader's funeral prayer service amid heavy security deployment, WATCH

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watc

Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home, police reveal shocking details

Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home,

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

Catch all the live action of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 clash between India U19 and Pakistan U19. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs PAK match live on TV, mobile apps, and online streaming platforms.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?
Courtesy: X/@ACCMedia1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The India U19 cricket team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is set to face off against Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday, December 21. This highly anticipated match will take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai. India secured their spot in the final by defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, while Pakistan triumphed over Bangladesh in their knockout match. The Indian bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, limiting Sri Lanka to just 138 runs. Due to rain in Dubai, the match was shortened to 20 overs per side.

The Boys in Blue had a rocky start to their chase, losing their openers, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, early on. The captain Mhatre was dismissed for 7 runs, while Suryavanshi managed to score 9 runs off 6 balls.

However, Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra formed a crucial partnership, putting together 114 runs for the third wicket. George finished the innings not out with 58 runs from 49 balls. Malhotra also remained unbeaten, scoring 61 runs off 45 balls at an impressive strike rate of 135.56.

On the other hand, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 122 runs in their semi-final, bowling out Bangladesh for 121 and completing the chase in just 16.3 overs. This match was also reduced to 27 overs per side due to a wet outfield.

Earlier in the league stage, India and Pakistan clashed once, with India claiming a significant victory by 90 runs. George was the standout performer, scoring 85 runs off 88 balls in a total of 240. Meanwhile, Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran each took 3 wickets, helping to bowl Pakistan out for 150 runs. Kanishk also contributed with the bat, scoring 46 runs off as many balls.

Match Details

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Final
 
Date & Time: December 21, 9:00 AM LOCAL (10:30 AM IST)

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming Details

The U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the final streamed live on the SonyLiv app starting at 10:30 AM IST.

Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa

Also read| Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Ajit Agarkar breaks silence

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watc
'They tied burnt torso, head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh recounts horror
'They tied burnt head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in B'desh
Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Ajit Agarkar breaks silence
Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Ajit Agarkar
Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home, police reveal shocking details
Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home,
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement