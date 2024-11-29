The U-19 Asia Cup is being held at two venues in the UAE - the Dubai International Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

India is set to face off against Pakistan in their opening match of the U-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. India finds themselves in Group B alongside Pakistan, Japan, and UAE, while Group A consists of defending champions Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. The U-19 Asia Cup is being held at two venues in the UAE - the Dubai International Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The upcoming match between India and Pakistan is highly anticipated, especially in light of the recent tensions surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy. The ICC is currently deliberating on whether the tournament will adopt a hybrid model or if Pakistan will have the opportunity to host the event in its entirety.

Regardless of the decision reached, the lingering drama from the Champions Trophy is sure to inject an extra layer of excitement into the U-19 Asia Cup clash between these traditional rivals.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match is scheduled to take place on November 30th at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 10:30 AM IST, and fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network in India. For those unable to watch on television, live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. Additionally, fans in Pakistan, Nepal, and other countries can tune in to the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council for live streaming coverage.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.

Also read| Border Gavaskar Trophy: Big boost for India as star batter resumes practice ahead of Adelaide pink-ball Test