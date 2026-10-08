India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Arch-rivals ready for high-voltage Oman clash; Full schedule inside

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman. The tournament promises another high-profile clash between the two young sides, with the full schedule featuring dates, venues and fixtures as the next generation of Asian cricket stars battle for the title.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown will take centre stage at the DP World Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, with the fierce rivals landing in the same group. India U-19 will square off against Pakistan U-19 on November 8 at the Oman Cricket Academy (OCA) Ground 1 in Al Amerat, Oman. The match will commence at 9:00 AM Gulf Standard Time (10:30 AM IST).

India and Pakistan have been grouped together in Group A, alongside the UAE and Nepal. The eight-team tournament will unfold in the 50-over format spanning November 5 to 14. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. India will kick off its tournament against Nepal on November 6, while Pakistan will launch its campaign against the UAE on the same day.

The India vs Pakistan encounter will rank among the group stage's most significant matches, fuelled by the intense rivalry between these two nations. This contest will also provide young cricketers from both countries a chance to showcase their talents on a prestigious platform. The two teams previously met in the final of the last U-19 Asia Cup, where Pakistan emerged victorious with a 191-run triumph to claim the title.

India U19 Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

- November 6: India U19 vs Nepal U19 - OCA Ground 1

- November 8: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 - OCA Ground 2

- November 10: India U19 vs UAE U19 - OCA Ground 2

Following the group stage, the semi-finals are set for November 12, with the final taking place on November 14. Given that India and Pakistan share a group, their November 8 clash will command the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Both teams will be determined to establish momentum early and secure their passage to the knockout rounds.

Beyond the competitive action, spectators will likely monitor the trophy ceremony should India advance and claim the championship. Trophy presentations involving Indian teams have garnered scrutiny in recent Asia Cup tournaments following instances where the Indian men's team in 2025 and women's team in 2026 did not receive the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

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