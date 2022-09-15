India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match tickets sold out; 500,000 fans expected at World Cup: ICC

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match tickets sold out confirms ICC

The match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is going to be an iconic one. Not just because of the rivalry between the two teams, but because it's going to be a jam-packed affair at the MCG.

All the tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup on October 23 have been sold out according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), and they also confirmed that as many as 500,000 fans have booked their tickets for the spectacle Down Under.

The showpiece event will kick start on October 16, although the Super 12 stage will begin on October 22, and India will open their account against arch-rivals Pakistan in front of a stadium that's going to be packed full.

ICC further revealed that such was the craze for the India-Pakistan match that the additional standing room tickets were 'snapped up within minutes of going on sale.'

"An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said in a release.

The ICC said, "fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world's best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG."

"Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available."

The governing body said, "only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia's opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on 30 October, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on 3 November."

With inputs from PTI