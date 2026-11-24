After suffering a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A, India A will look to secure a semi-final spot, but could the two rivals meet again in the tournament? Let's check out scenarios.

Tilak Varma-led India A suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A in the group stage game of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22. However, both teams are still the favourites in the group to qualify for the knockout stages, with a chance to face off again in the tournament. Yes, you read it right! With the win against India A on Sunday, Pakistan A have already qualified for the semi-final round, whereas the fate of Tilak Varma and Co will be decided by the result of the match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, November 24.

Can India A and Pakistan A meet again in Asia Cup Rising Stars?

Fans of arch-rival nations are never satisfied with just one game in a tournament and are expecting a few more contests in the upcoming rounds. And yes, India A and Pakistan A could face each other again, but only in the final if both teams reach that stage.

India and Pakistan are in Group B where they were scheduled to face each other once, but after qualifying for the semi-final round, they will face the top two teams of the other group. If both teams manage to win the semi-final games, they are set to clash one more time in the finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

What does India A need to qualify for the semi-finals?

Before fans of both sides expect another encounter between the two teams, India A need to first qualify for the semi-final stage. Meanwhile, UAE won the Toss and elected to bat first, and the side posted 249/8 in 50 overs, courtesy of a century from Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who scored 130 off 144.

Indian batters would need to score 250 runs off 300 balls with a required run rate of 5 per over to win the game and advance to the next round.