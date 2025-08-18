'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
India vs Pakistan: Price of TV ads surges for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 game as brands have to pay Rs...

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. The last time the two teams faced each other was in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

    The much-awaited continental T20I tournament is set to commence on September 9 in the UAE with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game. However, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the high-voltage contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which will be played on September 14 in Dubai. Soon after the IND vs PAK game was announced, a large section of people demanded the cancellation of the match due to border tension between the two neighbouring nations since the Pahalgam terror attack in April earlier this year.

     

    However, the match is very much happening despite several calls for cancellation, and several brands are also eager to advertise their products during this much-anticipated game. But how much is the broadcaster charging for a short 10-second advertisement for the Asia Cup 2025 match?

     

    Ad prices during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

     

    For TV

     

    Co-presenting - Rs 18 crore

    Associate sponsorship - Rs 13 crore

    Spot buy - Rs 16 for 10 seconds

     

    For Digital

     

    Co-presenting and highlights partner - Rs 30 crore

    Co-powered by - Rs 18 crore

     

    Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was won by the Men in Blue. Team India even went on to lift the CT2025 trophy as well. The two teams have not played any bilateral series for over a decade now, however, they still compete with each other in ICC tournaments

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
