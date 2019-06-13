India vs Pakistan: Manchester weather update- rain may spoil IND vs PAK match in World Cup 2019

India vs Pakistan weather forecast

The rain has now become the main topic of discussion in this year's edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with four matches being called off so far due to unplayable weather conditions. Team India is set to take on Pakistan in a much-awaited clash between the two nations in Manchester on Sunday; a match which is generally full of emotions, adrenalin and passion from the players and the fans watching from all over the world.

But this year, the weather is set to play a key role to decide who gets to win this tie. India's game against New Zealand got abandoned on Thursday due to heavy rain in Nottingham as the only two unbeaten sides at 2019 World Cup were left frustrated.

Fans from both teams would love to see a full 50-over match between the two neighbouring rivals but according to the current weather forecast, there is a high possibility of rain in Manchester on gameday.

While the cricket fans have shown a lot of anger towards ICC for organising the World Cup in England during this time of the year, it is also a big loss for ICC if yet another high profile match gets cancelled due to rain.

The current weather in the city of Manchester is rainy. the temperature is around 9* C and according to the forecast, the sky is going to stay grey and sad for the next 36 hours as well.

According to The Weather Compay's data, Manchester is set to receive rainfall on Sunday as well.

India will be favourites against Pakistan who have failed to register even a single win against the Blues at any World Cup tournament so far. They are also currently having a very patchy run in year's tournament as well.

“Yes, we’ve had one game rained off which was very important for us – every game now is very important for us, so yes you can say that. Obviously, to be part of that kind of game, it’s great. It’s in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there – so I’m really excited about it. It’s a huge pressure game, obviously. Pakistan and India, there’s a lot of mysteries behind that but we want to just focus on our cricket strengths and how we can get better.” said Imam.