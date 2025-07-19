India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: When and where to watch live on TV and online?

India and Pakistan are set to compete in the World Championship of Legends. Pakistan began their journey with a victory against England. Yuvraj Singh will lead India as captain in this tournament.

The greatest rivalry in cricket gets a nostalgic chapter tomorrow as the India Champions and Pakistan Champions face off in a much-anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) clash. The battleground is set at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where legends of the game will reignite old contests in what promises to be a Sunday night spectacle.

For fans back home in India, the match is perfectly timed for prime-time viewing. Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action live.

When and Where to Watch Live

The high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, 2025, and is set to begin at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Cricket fans in India looking to stream the game can catch all the live action exclusively on the FanCode app and website. A subscription or a match pass may be required to access the stream.

A Clash of Legends

This isn't just another cricket match; it's a chance to see heroes of the past back in action. The Indian Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, boast a star-studded lineup including Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf.

They will be up against a formidable Pakistan Champions side captained by Mohammad Hafeez. His team includes other celebrated names like Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi, ensuring the rivalry's signature intensity will be on full display. With bragging rights and crucial tournament points on the line, expect nothing less than a classic India-Pakistan thriller.

Squads

India Champions Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron

Pakistan Champions Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal

