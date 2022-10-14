India vs Pakistan in T20Is: Which side is better? Check head to head statistics between the two arch-rivals here

India vs Pakistan

India will face Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on October 23, 2022. This will be the first game of both sides in the World Cup 2022 and they will look forward to starting this tournament with a win.

The history between India and Pakistan in T20 Internationals started in 2006, when the former defeated Pakistan by six wickets at the Wanderers' Stadium in South Africa. Later, the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 event in South Africa witnessed another crucial win as India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in the final.

India and Pakistan have met eleven times in T20Is, and the Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record by 8 wins to 3. Their first meeting was in the 2007 T20 World Cup, in which India won after a bowl out. Their last meeting was in September 2023, in which Babar Azam’s side defeated India by 5 wickets.

In this fixture, Virat Kohli has been the most prolific run-scorer in T20Is with 406 runs in nine matches with an average of 77.75. He also scored a fifty in the previous meeting. In the bowling department, it is Umar Gul all the way, who has picked up 11 wickets in six games with an average of 16.18 and has a four-wicket haul.

India has scored 192 runs for 5 wickets against Pakistan in T2OI at Ahmedabad in 2012. However, the two-match series was levelled as Pakistan won the other match.

In Asia cup 2016, India bowled out Pakistan for 83 runs in the fourth T20 International at Dhaka International stadium.