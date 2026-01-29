FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups: Full head-to-head record ahead of 2026 clash

Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2026, take a complete look at their head-to-head record in T20 World Cups. From 2007 to 2024, revisit every match result, iconic moments, stats and how the rivalry has evolved over the years.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups: Full head-to-head record ahead of 2026 clash
The T20 World Cup is set to kick off on February 7, with India looking to deliver another powerful performance to defend their title on home soil. The tournament will take place in India and Sri Lanka, culminating in the final on March 8.

In the lead-up to the tournament, significant turmoil has arisen, as Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after the ICC rejected BCB's request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. In a show of support for Bangladesh, Pakistan has also suggested a potential boycott of the tournament, with the PCB chairman stating that the final decision regarding their participation will rest with the government.

India will begin their T20 World Cup journey with an opening match against the USA on February 7, while their highly anticipated encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan is set for February 15 in Colombo. It is worth noting that Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo. Additionally, various reports indicate that the PCB is contemplating a boycott of the match against India amid their ongoing disputes with the ICC and the BCCI.

The India vs Pakistan match is expected to draw significant attention, especially after a new chapter was added to their cricketing rivalry during last year's Asia Cup. The tournament unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor. Importantly, both teams previously clashed in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, where the Men in Blue triumphed in a nail-biting match in Johannesburg.

As we approach this major event, let's review how many times India and Pakistan have faced each other in T20 World Cup history and the outcomes of those encounters.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup results

2007, Durban – The first India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup history ended in a tie. Then came the bowl-out, and India held their nerve.

2007, Johannesburg – The final. Tension everywhere. India edged past Pakistan by just 5 runs and took home the trophy.

2012, Colombo – India chased Pakistan down easily, winning by 8 wickets in the Super Eights.

2014, Dhaka – Another solid win for India. They beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the group stage.

2016, Kolkata – Same story. India won again, this time by 6 wickets in the Super 10s.

2021, Dubai – Finally, Pakistan broke the streak. They crushed India by 10 wickets in the Super 12s.

2022, Melbourne – India bounced back in a thriller, winning by 4 wickets in the Super 12s.

2024, New York – Tight game, but India pulled through by 6 runs in the group stage.

Head-to-head in T20 World Cups

They’ve faced off 8 times. India has won 6. Pakistan just 1. One match ended in a tie, but India took that too, thanks to the bowl-out.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan government fears heavy losses as PCB books tickets; Mohsin Naqvi told not to withdraw

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan government fears heavy losses as PCB books tickets; Mohsin Naqvi told not to withdraw
