India vs Pakistan in group stage again? ICC World Cup 2027 draw to reveal mega fixture tonight

Will India and Pakistan be drawn in the same group at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027? The tournament draw is set to reveal the group-stage line-ups, with fans awaiting the possibility of another India-Pakistan clash. Here’s what to know about the draw and qualification format.

The ICC will reveal the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup this Thursday at 8:30 PM in Cape Town, South Africa. This tournament brings together South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia as joint hosts.

A total of 14 teams will compete in the 2027 World Cup, spread across 57 matches at 12 different venues. If reports are accurate, the tournament kicks off on October 2, just ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. And if India lands in the same group as Pakistan, that’s guaranteed to attract huge attention.

Who’s in for 2027?

India currently tops the ICC ODI rankings, trailed by New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. South Africa automatically qualifies as host, which bumps the next teams in the rankings toward direct qualification. As things stand, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh should qualify directly.

Namibia’s situation is different. Even though they're co-hosting, they don’t get a free pass. Namibia will have to go through the qualification process. In fact, this sets up a scenario where a host country might miss out on playing in its own tournament—a first for men’s senior World Cups.

How about the qualifiers? Ten teams will compete for World Cup spots: West Indies, Ireland, four teams from Cricket World Cup League 2, and another four from the Qualifier Play-off. The top four squads out of these ten will join the main event.

The format is getting a shake-up too. Here’s how it works:

First, the three lowest-ranked teams (12th, 13th, and 14th) play a round-robin “Super Series.” The best of the trio moves on.

After that, the remaining 12 teams split into two groups of six. Each team faces every other team in its group—so that’s 30 matches just in this round. The top three teams from each group, plus the best-performing fourth-placed team, advance to the next phase.

Now we’re down to seven: the Super 7. Each team in this round plays the other six, totaling 21 matches. The top four at the end of this stage go to the semi-finals.

For the semis, 1 plays 4, and 2 takes on 3. The winners meet in the final, fighting for the trophy.

When it comes to venues, the ICC picked 12 spread out over the three host nations: eight in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe, and for the first time, a men’s senior World Cup match in Namibia.

Africa last hosted an ODI World Cup in 2003, when South Africa and Zimbabwe teamed up. Now, after 24 years, the tournament returns to the continent.

For Indian cricket fans, 2027 marks the final World Cup run for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Virat has already said this will be his last. Rohit hasn’t officially said so, but chances are, this will be his swan song in ODI World Cups. After 2027, the next ICC ODI tournament is the 2029 Champions Trophy, so for these legends, this is the last shot at World Cup glory.

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