India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Weeks ahead of IND vs PAK clash, Pakistan decides to…

Pakistan has decided to send a security delegation to India to visit the venues where Pakistan team is scheduled to play during the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. It is to be noted that the World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India in October and November.

According to PTI, a Pakistani security delegation is scheduled to visit India and inspect the venues. It is to be noted that Pakistan will play against India on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup,” PTI quoted an official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination Sports Ministry.

The official added that inspection by a security delegation is a normal practice before Pakistan’s tour to India.

“Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India. The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament,” he added.

According to the official, the inspection report will be shared with the ICC and BCCI if the security delegation will find any concerns after inspecting the venues.

“The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns. This is not unusual and it is standard procedure for all tours to India. Even in other sports the respective national federations have to get clearance from the government to send their teams to India for any competition,” he added.

The ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 and end on November 19.