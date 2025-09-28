India vs Pakistan: How much prize money will Asia Cup 2025 winners and runners-up get? All you need to know

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai. This marks the first time in 41 years that these fierce rivals will compete in the final of this prestigious continental tournament.

The 2025 Asia Cup has arrived at its final stage, and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday (September 28). In addition to the thrilling on-field action, there’s another major attraction - the prize money that awaits the champions.

The Asia Cup 2025 winner will receive USD 300,000 (around Rs 2.6 crore) on Sunday in Dubai, marking a significant increase from previous editions, as reported by the Economic Times.

The runners-up will also take home a considerable amount of Rs 1.3 crore, or about $150,000 USD. This ensures that both the champions and the runners-up will be rewarded for their hard work and commitment throughout the tournament.

In addition to team accolades, individual achievements are celebrated as well. The Player of the Series award, which comes with a cash prize of Rs 12.5 lakh, recognizes outstanding performances that impact matches and entertain fans.

To heighten the excitement and ensure the Asia Cup continues to grow its global following, fans worldwide can catch the final live on various sports channels and online platforms. The Asia Cup 2025 final promises not only exhilarating cricket but also substantial rewards for the teams and players who excel, with the prize pool reaching unprecedented levels.

For the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup, India will face Pakistan in the final of this continental event, a matchup that fans have eagerly awaited for four decades. Earlier in the tournament, India had convincingly defeated Pakistan twice.

Additionally, tickets for the highly anticipated Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium have completely sold out. Organizers informed Geo News that the 28,000-seat stadium will be filled to capacity, with fans occupying every available spot for this electrifying encounter.

