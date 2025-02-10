In the viral video, Shoaib Akhtar is seen charging at Harbhajan Singh with a white ball in hand. Check what happens next.

Cricket fans are excited to see the much-awaited match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The two teams will clash in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in their second match of Group ‘A’ at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23.

However, days before the main match, two former rivals Harbhajan Singh from India and Shoaib Akhtar from Pakistan came face-to-face against each other ahead of the ILT20 2025 final in the UAE over the weekend. The two former cricketers have been working as commentators in the third edition of the ILT20 2025.

Both Harbhajan and Akhtar were seen charging at each other in a viral video which has gone viral. The video shows Akhtar charging at Harbhajan with a white ball in hand as the former India off-spinner had a go at the Pakistani player with his bat. The former Pakistani cricketer has captioned the video as "Thats our way of getting ready for Champions Trophy." Without much delay, check out the video here:

Thats our way of getting ready for Champions Trophy. @harbhajan_singh kee kehnday oh? pic.twitter.com/ZufYlOt7Y4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2025

Turns out that there was no real aggression between the two former players. The duo were playfully met each other. It was all smiles and hugs after the initial facial aggression between the two former rivals.

In his career, Harbhajan claimed 14 wickets in 17 ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 57.21. Overall, the former spinner ended up with 269 ODI wickets in 236 matches. Whereas, Akhtar played in 28 ODI matches against India and claimed 41 wickets at an average of 26.78. Overall, he claimed 247 wickets in 163 ODI games at an average of 24.97.

