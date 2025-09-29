India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Highlights: Tilak Varma's 69-run knock helps India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, Men in Blue are 9-time champions now

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Highlights: India became 9-time Asia Cup champions after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets with 2 balls to spare.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Highlights: India and Pakistan faced each other for the time in the final of an edition of Asia Cup in the 41-year history of the continental tournament. India scripted history and became the 9th time Asia Cup champions be beating Pakistan in a last-over thriller by 5 wickets. Tilak Varma's 69 off 53 balls helped India to come back in the game after three early debacles. Check out the detailed match report of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final below.

Toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the Toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan. He surprised everyone when he informed that Hardik Pandya is not playing the crucial final match and what was more shocking was that Rinku Singh was included in the Playing XI instead of Arshdeep Singh.

First Innings

Batting first, Pakistani openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman gave a slow and steady start. However, Sahibzada was hammering the Indian openers from one hand, keeping the scoreboard ringing. He went on to complete his half-century but fell prey to Varun Chakaravarthy at 57. After his dismissal, Pakistan's batting lineup just fell like a deck of cards after the 10th over. In almost every over after that Indian bowlers picked up at least one wicket. In the final over, Pakistan were bundled out at 146.

Second Innings

Unlike Pakistan, India had the worst start of their innings, losing three early wickets and that too big ones, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. However, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson brought some stabilty to the Indian innings and added over 50 runs for the third wicket partnership. This partnership was broken after Sanju Samson played a loose shot and departed at 24. However, Tilak then formed another 50+ run partnership with the next batter, Shivam Dube. Both batters took India closer to the target and in the it came down to 10 runs required in the last over. Notably, it was Rinku Singh who smashed the winning shot on the one and only ball he played throughout the tournament.

IND won the game by 5 wickets and remained unbeaten throughout the Asia Cup 2025.