India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

This resounding 8-wicket victory not only secured India A's position at the top of Group B in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup but also showcased their dominance in the tournament.

Sai Sudharsan delivered an outstanding unbeaten century, scoring 104 runs off 110 balls, while Nikin Jose contributed with a solid 53 runs off 64 balls. Their remarkable performance helped India A successfully chase down Pakistan A's target of 206 runs in just 36.4 overs.

The foundation for India A's triumph was laid by Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who displayed exceptional bowling skills by taking 5 wickets for 42 runs. Hangargekar began with a double wicket maiden and later returned to dismiss the remaining batsmen, effectively ending Pakistan A's innings at 205 runs in Colombo.

Spinner Manav Suthar also played a crucial role by claiming three wickets, providing valuable support to Hangargekar's outstanding performance. Qasim Akram's knock of 48 runs was significant for Pakistan A as it helped them surpass the 200-run mark.

In the upcoming semi-final, the Yash Dhull-led India A team will face Bangladesh A, the runner-up of Group A. This highly anticipated match will determine which team advances to the final. On the other hand, Pakistan A will compete against Sri Lanka A, the winners of Group A, in the other semi-final clash.

