India vs Pakistan, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-W vs PAK-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Pakistan skipper Bishmah Maroof.

After the Women's T20I Tri-Series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team will shift their focus to the T20 World Cup with high expectations. Following the U-19 Women's side's recent success in helping India clinch their first ICC title in Women's cricket, the senior team will be looking to replicate the same feat. If they manage to win, it will be a remarkable double, but the road ahead won't be easy for the Women in Blue.

To kick off their World Cup campaign, India must progress to the knockout round in Group B, which includes West Indies, Pakistan, England, and Ireland. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place at Newlands in Cape Town on February 12th (Sunday). This match is sure to be an electrifying start to India's World Cup journey.

The head-to-head record is heavily in favor of Team India, who have been the more dominant team in this rivalry. However, Pakistan should not be underestimated, especially against India, as they will be determined to put forth their best cricketing performance in order to defeat their arch-rivals.

Match Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Match 4, Women’s T20 World Cup

Date and Time: February 12, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs Pakistan- Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper – Richa Ghosh

Batters – Ayesha Naseem, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nida Dar (vc)

All-rounders – Aliya Riaz, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Fatima Sana, Devika Vaidhya, Radha Yadav

India vs Pakistan- My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Muneeba Ali, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bismah Maroof, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar (vice-captain), Omaima Sohail, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Aimen Anwar

READ| 'Send replacement fingers': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika's message after his historic century goes viral