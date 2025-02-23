Check out the live streaming details for the India and Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India is set to face off against Pakistan in Match 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. India has had a strong start to the tournament, defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening game. Conversely, Pakistan suffered a significant 60-run loss to New Zealand in their first match.

This upcoming game will be India's second appearance at the venue, and the team will undoubtedly draw confidence from their previous victory. A win in this match would put them in a strong position to secure a spot in the semifinals. On the other hand, Pakistan will be feeling the pressure to secure a win, as a loss would mean an early exit from the tournament.

The clash between these two cricketing giants is sure to be a thrilling and closely contested match, with both teams eager to prove their dominance on the field.

Live Streaming Details

The IND vs PAK match is set to take place on Sunday, February 23. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

Mel Jones and Nasser Hussain had predicted that the pitch would become worn out and dry towards the end of the match. Their expectations were met as the pitch indeed played out as anticipated. Additionally, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, had mentioned after the Bangladesh game that the pitch would remain similar.

Weather report

The weather for the India-Pakistan game will be sunny with temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius at 1:00 PM local time. There is no chance of rain. Temperatures will remain above 30 degrees as the game progresses and above 25 degrees in the evening. Dew may not play a significant role in the game, but the team batting second could have an advantage if there is dew.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

