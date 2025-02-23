Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of Axar Patel's stunning direct hit run-out. This run-out became meme fodder for social media users and netizens are praising Axar for his outstanding fielding during crucial India vs Pakistan match.

Axar Patel, who is known for his spin bowling and high-class batting, impressed everyone with his fielding as well during the ongoing India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan's opener Imam-ul-Haq was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of Axar's direct hit run-out at the non-striker's end. Axar's fiery throw got Team India its second wicket of the game after the dismissal of Babar Azam by Hardik Pandya in the Powerplay. However, this stunning run-out by Axar became a meme fodder on social media as netizens are praising the all-rounder for his outstanding fielding.

Bapu Axar Patel taking aim at stumps against Jinnah's team pic.twitter.com/OwgLBcScDs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2025

#INDvsPAK #AxarPatel #ChampionsTrophy



A man with Ul-Haq in his name being Run-Out, we have seen it before.



WHAT A NOSTALGIA pic.twitter.com/TeNR6FFLPR — Mastikhor(@ventingout247) February 23, 2025

Jiska naam Imam-Ul-Haq ho usey toh run out hona hi tha pic.twitter.com/buHiCIeqww — Kuldeep Mishra / sardar (@kuldeepmishra) February 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Imam made it into the Pakistan squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out due to an injury he suffered during the team's first match of the tournament against New Zealand.

Talking about the ongoing game, Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first against India. ''Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in,'' Rizwan to Ravi Shastri after winning the toss.

If Pakistan loses this game, it will be quite difficult for the Men in Green to stay alive in the tournament and enter the semi-finals. While India won its first game against Bangladesh by six wickets.