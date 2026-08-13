India vs Pakistan at Asian Games 2026: Why arch-rivals cannot clash before medal match

India and Pakistan will not face each other in the early stages of the Asian Games 2026 cricket tournament. The arch-rivals have been placed in separate groups, meaning a much-anticipated clash can only happen in the medal rounds. Here’s how the draw works.

India and Pakistan will not face each other in the initial rounds of the cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games. If they do meet in Nagoya, it will only be for a medal. Reports indicate that both teams have secured direct entry into the quarterfinals following the draw.

In the men's draw, India and Pakistan are positioned on opposite sides of the knockout bracket. India is set to play their quarterfinal on September 28, while Pakistan will also compete on the same day but from the other side of the draw.

Alongside India and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have also received direct entry into the quarterfinals. The remaining six teams, which include Afghanistan, Nepal, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Oman, will first battle it out in the group stage to earn the remaining quarterfinal spots.

Should India and Pakistan both win their quarterfinal matches, they will be placed in separate semifinals on October 1, preventing a clash in the last four.

Thus, the only two scenarios for an India vs Pakistan men's encounter are the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal playoff, both scheduled for October 3.

Women's draw mirrors this structure

A similar situation is present in the women's competition. India, as the top-seeded team, will take on Japan in their quarterfinal. A victory would lead them to face either Bangladesh or Hong Kong, China in the semifinal.

Pakistan, seeded fourth, is set to play against Thailand in the quarterfinal. A win would advance them to a semifinal against either Sri Lanka or Malaysia.

Consequently, India and Pakistan can only meet in the women's gold-medal match or the bronze-medal match on September 22.

Schedule

Cricket at the Asian Games is set to commence on September 17, two days prior to the official opening of the Games, and will run until October 3. The women's final is slated for September 22, followed by the men's competition. All cricket matches will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

The Asian Games of 2026 are scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4. Since India and Pakistan have been separated in the draw, their highly anticipated cricket rivalry in Nagoya can only unfold when a medal is on the line.

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