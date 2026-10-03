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India vs Pakistan Asian Games final in danger? Will rain wash out gold medal clash?

India and Pakistan are set for a blockbuster Asian Games 2026 final clash today, but rain could cause trouble. Take a look at the weather forecast in Nisshin.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 07:07 AM IST

India vs Pakistan Asian Games final in danger? Will rain wash out gold medal clash?
Will rain disrupt the much-awaited IND vs PAK clash for Asian Games gold? (AI-Generated)
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India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a blockbuster clash on Saturday, October 3, for the Asian Games 2026 gold in men's cricket. The gold medal game will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, but the weather conditions have been a major talking point in the event so far. Rain has already caused major disruption in the cricket games in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, where several knockout matches were called off without a ball being bowled.

Will rain disrupt IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final?

According to AccuWeather, Nisshin is expected to have no rain on Saturday, during the match time (10 AM IST). The forecast also shows no signs of thunderstorms, and the temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius (maximum).

With the match taking place in the afternoon and the weather predicted to be clear, it is expected that fans will see the complete 20-20 overs game for the gold medal.

What if rain washes out the final?

Since not every prediction is correct each time, if the match is washed out without a result, India and Pakistan will share the gold medal, and neither team will be awarded silver. There is no reserve day for the men’s cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Squads

India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, and Yash Thakur.

Pakistan - Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Usman Khan.

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