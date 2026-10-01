India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final Live Streaming: Date, time, playing XIs, when and where to watch

Pakistan has secured their spot in the Asian Games 2026 championship match following a decisive victory over Bangladesh. India claimed the other finalist position by triumphing over Sri Lanka in their semi-final on October 1, establishing an exciting gold-medal showdown with Pakistan.

India's triumph over Sri Lanka in the second semifinal has set the stage for a thrilling Gold medal showdown between India and Pakistan in men's cricket. Pakistan earned their spot in the championship match following a rain-affected victory against Bangladesh in the opening semifinal, successfully pursuing 111 runs in merely 11.3 overs.

Under Sahibzada Farhan's leadership, Pakistan's squad—notably distinct from their standard senior T20I roster—now stands just one victory away from claiming a tournament title that few anticipated them to genuinely contend for. India, conversely, brings considerable confidence to this stage. They dispatched Afghanistan in their quarterfinal without needing to deliver a serious bowling performance.

They subsequently faced Sri Lanka in the semifinal, where Ishan Kishan's explosive 80* from 46 deliveries guided India to 169/7. While India struggled during their opening innings, they dominated completely in their second. Sri Lanka crumbled to 33/6 during the powerplay and were ultimately dismissed for just 45 runs, handing India a commanding 124-run victory and securing their finals berth. With both finalists confirmed, an electrifying contest awaits, presenting Pakistan with a golden opportunity for redemption.

When is the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final?

The Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final takes place on Saturday, October 3 (10:30 am IST) at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. This represents the final of four medal matches to be contested at the tournament, with the bronze medal match occurring earlier that same day.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final in India?

TV channel: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV

Predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

Also read| ICC rolls out major cricket rule changes: 5 penalty runs for batter time-wasting, pink-ball day Tests