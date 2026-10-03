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India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: India win gold after thrilling finish, beat Pakistan by 19 runs

India clinched gold after beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games 2026, courtesy of stellar batting performance from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: India win gold after thrilling finish, beat Pakistan by 19 runs
India beat Pakistan in a thrilling gold-medal clash. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final: India beat Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final by 19 runs to win the gold medal. In the match, nearly 400 runs were scored combined across both innings, and until the last over, it was a close contest. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma scored the highest runs for Team India. 

Toss

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and chose to bat first. Team India captain announced no change in the Playing XI after winning the Toss.

First Innings

Batting first, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a decent start to the innings, but it didn't last long as Saim Ayub dismissed the 15-year-old early in the third over. Abhishek continued hitting the ball and scoring runs at a good pace and even went on to complete his half-century. After his departure, the run rate dropped significantly and where India at one point was scoring runs at over 12 runs an over came down to 9-10. 

In the end, with the help of Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off just 22 balls, India posted 211/6 in 20 overs.

 

Second Innings

Chasing a mountain-like target, Pakistan lost skipper Sahibzada Farhan early in the 4th over at a cheap score of 10 runs. Pakistan lost two more wickets in quick succession and at a point of time the Men in Green were 39/3 just after the Powerplay.

Later, Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub built a partnership for the fourth wicket and added nearly 90 runs on the scoreboard, but the latter became prey to Shivam Dube in the 15th over. After his dismissal, Pakistan began smashing boundaries and sixes across the field, adding valuable runs at this crucial stage. But the difference between required runs and balls left kept increasing. But, due to wickets falling on regular intervals, Pakistan could catch up in the death overs and in the end, India won the match by 19 runs.

With this win, India clinched another gold at the Asian Games 2026, while Pakistan secured silver. Earlier today, Sri Lanka won bronze after beating Bangladesh in the 3rd-place play-off game.

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