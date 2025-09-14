India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

The upcoming India-Pakistan match is highly anticipated, as it will be their second meeting this year. Their previous encounter was during the Champions Trophy, also held in Dubai, the venue for this exciting match.

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in Group A of the 2025 Asia Cup is set for Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. Social media is buzzing with anticipation for the game, though some Indian fans are discussing a boycott due to the events in Pahalgam earlier this year. A terror attack in Kashmir resulted in the death of 26 tourists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Given this tense situation, the two teams will compete, and it's uncertain if the animosity will affect the game. On paper, India appears to be the stronger team, with Suryakumar Yadav's side being the clear favorites.

IND vs PAK: Why this match is important?

The upcoming India-Pakistan match is highly anticipated, as it will be their second meeting this year. Their previous encounter was during the Champions Trophy, also held in Dubai, the venue for this exciting match.

Both teams have won their initial matches, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. India has a strong record against Pakistan in T20Is, winning 10 out of 13 matches. In their last five T20I games, India has won three, and Pakistan has won two.

Here's all you need to know about IND vs PAK match at Asia Cup 2025

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan start?

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 8 PM IST on September 14, Sunday. The toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan match will take place?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match between India and Pakistan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group A match live.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.