Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Big Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open by...

Elon Musk urges protestors to fightback in virtual address during Tommy Robinson led rally in London, says, 'destruction of Britain...', WATCH

BIG Blow to India as star Indian cricketer suffers injury ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, he is...

Disha Patani steps out for first public appearance after firing near her Bareilly home: Watch

Railway RRB Group D exam CEN 08/2024 schedule out; CBT city slip, admit card expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details

Ahead of IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla gives BIG update on Team India’s jersey sponsorship, says 'will be finalised in…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India v

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘T

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

The upcoming India-Pakistan match is highly anticipated, as it will be their second meeting this year. Their previous encounter was during the Champions Trophy, also held in Dubai, the venue for this exciting match.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in Group A of the 2025 Asia Cup is set for Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. Social media is buzzing with anticipation for the game, though some Indian fans are discussing a boycott due to the events in Pahalgam earlier this year. A terror attack in Kashmir resulted in the death of 26 tourists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Given this tense situation, the two teams will compete, and it's uncertain if the animosity will affect the game. On paper, India appears to be the stronger team, with Suryakumar Yadav's side being the clear favorites.

IND vs PAK: Why this match is important?

The upcoming India-Pakistan match is highly anticipated, as it will be their second meeting this year. Their previous encounter was during the Champions Trophy, also held in Dubai, the venue for this exciting match.

Both teams have won their initial matches, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. India has a strong record against Pakistan in T20Is, winning 10 out of 13 matches. In their last five T20I games, India has won three, and Pakistan has won two.

Here's all you need to know about IND vs PAK match at Asia Cup 2025

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan start?

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 8 PM IST on September 14, Sunday. The toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan match will take place?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match between India and Pakistan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group A match live.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly
Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash: 'How can blood, cricket go together'?
Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...
Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE