IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is

There is always much hullabaloo around any cricket clash between archrivals India and Pakistan. And tensions are higher than ever this time as Men in Blue take on the Pakistani side in Sunday's high-voltage Asia Cup match in Dubai. The tie-up marks the first time the two teams will play each other since a dayslong military conflict between the neighbouring nations in May this year. As for players, it is always a big deal to be part of such a match. Here, we take a look at Indian players who are set to face Pakistan for the first time in a T20 International.

Abhishek Sharma: The 25-year-old fearless opener will be facing Pakistan at the senior level for the first time on Sunday. Sharma, who debuted for India last year, has built a strong reputation with his brilliant international-level centuries. He is expected to play a key role along with vice-captain Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

Shubman Gill: India's new Test captain will tick another box by playing his first T20I game against Pakistan today. Gill, who has emerged as a topnotch opener and a leader-in-the-making, is likely to play a significant role in the high-octane match.

Tilak Varma: Like Sharma, Tilak Varma will also be playing his first international game against Pakistan at the senior level. The left-handed batter from Hyderabad will likely come in at number 3.

Sanju Samson: Samson, who has been demoted down the batting order after Gill's inclusion in the Indian side, gets a fresh chance to prove his worth in his first-ever match against Pakistan. The batter from Kerala has shown good form lately and his role will be crucial for India in the middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav: The 30-year-old left-arm spinner will be playing Pakistan in the shortest format of the game for the first time since his India debut back in 2017.