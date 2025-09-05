India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: How to buy tickets online for high-voltage match in UAE?

If you are also eagerly waiting for the upcoming highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, then take a step-by-step guide to book online tickets.

The India vs Pakistan cricket match is not just any game but is equal to any festival for fans. The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in the upcoming league game of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. Since the upcoming T20I tournament is just four days away, fans can now book tickets for a game of their choosing online. So, we are here to guide you on how to book online tickets for the highly anticipated match of the year.

How to book online tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

Visit eticketing .co website. Hover over the 'Cricket' drop box and select either 'Asia Cup 2025' or 'India vs Pakistan' directly. There are two options to book tickets for the India vs Pakistan match, one standalone and one for the Super Fours match (which will be confirmed in a later stage). You can also book tickets for the India vs Pakistan game in a combo package of three matches, including India vs UAE and Pakistan vs Oman games. The price range of tickets for the India vs Pakistan game starts from AED 360 (roughly Rs 8,600) to AED 66,000 (roughly Rs 15.85 lakh) each.

Meanwhile, for those who want to watch the high-voltage game online in India, it can be viewed either on the SonyLIV app with an active subscription or on Sony Sports Network. For Pakistani cricket fans, the match can be watched on Ten Sports on TV and streamed on Tamasha and Tapmad.

India and Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem