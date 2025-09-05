India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: How to buy tickets online for high-voltage match in UAE?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30

Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details

Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations

What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?

Meet Saurabh Tripathi, fake IAS officer who fooled leaders and officials with luxury cars, used Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz to...

MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...

Esha Deol once confessed her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani did not want her to 'put on weight' after marriage: 'She's aware of what...'

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell

'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers

Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details

OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: How to buy tickets online for high-voltage match in UAE?

If you are also eagerly waiting for the upcoming highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, then take a step-by-step guide to book online tickets.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: How to buy tickets online for high-voltage match in UAE?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on September 14
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The India vs Pakistan cricket match is not just any game but is equal to any festival for fans. The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in the upcoming league game of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. Since the upcoming T20I tournament is just four days away, fans can now book tickets for a game of their choosing online. So, we are here to guide you on how to book online tickets for the highly anticipated match of the year.

 

How to book online tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

 

  1. Visit eticketing.co website.
  2. Hover over the 'Cricket' drop box and select either 'Asia Cup 2025' or 'India vs Pakistan' directly.
  3. There are two options to book tickets for the India vs Pakistan match, one standalone and one for the Super Fours match (which will be confirmed in a later stage).
  4. You can also book tickets for the India vs Pakistan game in a combo package of three matches, including India vs UAE and Pakistan vs Oman games.
  5. The price range of tickets for the India vs Pakistan game starts from AED 360 (roughly Rs 8,600) to AED 66,000 (roughly Rs 15.85 lakh) each.

 

Meanwhile, for those who want to watch the high-voltage game online in India, it can be viewed either on the SonyLIV app with an active subscription or on Sony Sports Network. For Pakistani cricket fans, the match can be watched on Ten Sports on TV and streamed on Tamasha and Tapmad.

 

India and Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Arshdeep Singh.

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says, 'Never directed against...'
China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says...
China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never return to...'
China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never...'
Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing at peak of his career not because of Kishore Kumar's popularity but...: 'Allah ko nahi pasand yeh...'
Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing not because of Kishore Kumar but...
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you ne
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE