India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: How to buy tickets online for high-voltage match in UAE?

If you are also eagerly waiting for the upcoming highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, then take a step-by-step guide to book online tickets.
The India vs Pakistan cricket match is not just any game but is equal to any festival for fans. The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in the upcoming league game of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. Since the upcoming T20I tournament is just four days away, fans can now book tickets for a game of their choosing online. So, we are here to guide you on how to book online tickets for the highly anticipated match of the year.
Meanwhile, for those who want to watch the high-voltage game online in India, it can be viewed either on the SonyLIV app with an active subscription or on Sony Sports Network. For Pakistani cricket fans, the match can be watched on Ten Sports on TV and streamed on Tamasha and Tapmad.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem