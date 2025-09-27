India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?

The Super Four stage saw India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh compete. Despite Bangladesh's win against Sri Lanka, losses to Pakistan and India secured Pakistan's place in the final. This final promises to be a thrilling contest, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two teams.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, marking their third encounter in the tournament. Pakistan enters the final as the underdog, having lost their previous two matches against India.

IND vs PAK clash

This match will be their third encounter in the tournament, following their group stage and Super Four clashes. India has dominated, securing comfortable wins in both previous matches. In the group stage, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won by seven wickets, and followed up with a six-wicket victory in the Super Four stage.

This final marks a historic moment, being the first time India and Pakistan will meet in an Asia Cup final, spanning 17 editions and 41 years.

India and Pakistan have a T20I record of 15 matches, with India winning 12 times. This final is their second major T20I final, following the 2007 T20 World Cup, where India won. Their last major final was the 2017 Champions Trophy, in the ODI format, which Pakistan won at the Oval.

In 12 final matches across all formats, Pakistan leads with 11 victories, with most of these finals being in the ODI format.

IND vs PAK: When is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, September 28. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and will start from 8 pm IST.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup final: Telecast, streaming details

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match will be streamed on SonyLIV. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels.

IND vs PAK: Probable playing XI

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz