India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays safe, skips 'gun-shot' celebration after scoring fifty

The gesture had earlier resulted in an ICC hearing after India filed a complaint, where Farhan defended his act as a cultural celebration rather than a political statement, citing similar celebrations by Indian cricket icons in the past.

Pakistan's opening batsman, Sahibzada Farhan, opted for a notably restrained response after achieving his half-century in the intensely charged Asia Cup 2025 Final against India, deliberately avoiding the controversial ‘gun-shot’ celebration that had previously sparked considerable backlash.

This moment of restraint occurred during the first innings when Farhan drove the ball through the covers to surpass the fifty-run milestone. In contrast to the Super Four match last week, where he imitated firing a gun with his bat—a gesture that faced widespread criticism as inappropriate and politically charged—the opener chose a simple bat raise and a nod to the dugout instead.

Well Played Sahibzada Farhan.



He scored 57 runs in 38 balls against India in the Asia Cup final.#AsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/667exLZwom — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) September 28, 2025

Farhan's earlier celebration had led to an official complaint from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the International Cricket Council (ICC), contributing to the various off-field tensions that have surrounded the India-Pakistan matches in this tournament, including the ongoing 'no-handshake' controversy.

ALSO READ| India vs Pakistan: How much prize money will Asia Cup 2025 winners and runners-up get? All you need to know

During the following ICC hearing, Farhan defended his actions, reportedly stating that the gesture was a “traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe” and was not politically motivated. He also referenced instances of other international cricketers, including former Indian captains, employing similar symbolic gestures.

Nevertheless, the ongoing media scrutiny and the charged atmosphere of the final—a match already under the spotlight due to the unusual two-presenter toss—likely influenced the player to proceed with caution. His choice to prioritize his batting performance and avoid any further disciplinary issues or escalating the rivalry demonstrates a clear effort to maintain focus.

Also read| Explained: Why India-Pakistan captains spoke to presenters from their own countries at Asia Cup 2025 final toss