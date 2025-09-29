Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Home Minister Amit Shah issues BIG statement on naxalism: 'A significant transformation...'

Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam suspends 4 airports, over 2 lakhs people moved to safety, know how powerful it is

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali at Ziro Festival, video goes viral - Watch

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fifty power India to record 9th title

'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, surpasses Lasith Malinga’s Asia Cup record with 4 wickets vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fifty power India to record 9th title

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final to win their 9th title, powered by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul and Tilak Varma’s crucial fifty. After Pakistan’s promising start, a collapse from 113/1 to 146 all out allowed India to chase down the target.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:54 AM IST

India triumphed over Pakistan by 5 wickets in an exhilarating Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, securing their record-breaking 9th Asia Cup title. The victory was fueled by a remarkable four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav and a crucial unbeaten fifty from Tilak Varma.

Batting first, Pakistan appeared poised for a strong total, thanks to a dynamic opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who amassed 84 runs in less than 10 overs. However, after reaching 113/1, Pakistan experienced a shocking collapse, losing 9 wickets for a mere 33 runs, ultimately bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was instrumental in this collapse, ending with impressive bowling figures of 4/30 in four overs. He was well-supported by Varun Chakravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), who consistently applied pressure. Kuldeep bounced back strongly after a costly start, claiming vital wickets during the middle overs, while Bumrah’s effective death bowling prevented Pakistan from capitalizing on their promising start.

In pursuit of 147, India encountered a disciplined Pakistani bowling lineup but was expertly anchored by Tilak Varma. His composed innings of 69* from 53 balls helped guide India through challenging moments. The partnership with Shivam Dube, who added a brisk 33 off 22 balls, was pivotal in stabilizing the chase.

India achieved the target with two balls remaining, igniting jubilant celebrations among fans, players, and officials. This final marked the first encounter between India and Pakistan in an Asia Cup final, adding historical significance to the win.

The victory also reinforced India’s supremacy in the Asia Cup with their ninth title, highlighting their strength in both batting and bowling under pressure. Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma emerged as the standout performers in this fiercely contested match, emblematic of one of cricket’s greatest rivalries.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Haris Rauf with yorker, mimics dipping flight gesture- Watch

