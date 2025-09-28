India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Haris Rauf with yorker, celebrates with cold send-off - Watch

With the Pakistani innings crumbling in the death overs, the much-anticipated confrontation between the two pace rivals arrived. Bumrah unleashed a signature toe-crushing yorker, delivered at searing pace, that ripped through Rauf's defense and shattered the off-stump.

In a critical moment during the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah took down Pakistan's Haris Rauf with a flawlessly executed yorker, cleanly bowling the pacer. The vital breakthrough occurred in the 17th over, as Bumrah, charging in from over the wicket, sent a ball crashing into Rauf’s off-stump, leaving the Pakistan bowler with no opportunity to respond.

Bumrah celebrated the wicket with a sharp, icy send-off gesture that mimicked a fighter jet, a confident display of dominance that electrified the stadium and highlighted India’s control in the match. This wicket was crucial since Haris Rauf had previously posed a challenge to the Indian batsmen with his speed and aggression.

The dismissal represented a turning point in the contest, with India tightening the screws on Pakistan’s batting order. Bumrah’s accuracy, particularly in the death overs, has once again proven essential in matches of such significance, reinforcing his status as one of the world’s top fast bowlers in high-pressure situations.

This spirited display from Bumrah contributed to India’s momentum, as they sought to achieve a historic third consecutive victory over Pakistan in the tournament. The fierce rivalry between the two archrivals was palpable in every delivery, and Bumrah’s yorker exemplified the intersection of cricketing brilliance and competitive spirit in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Also read| Explained: Why India-Pakistan captains spoke to presenters from their own countries at Asia Cup 2025 final toss