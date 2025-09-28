India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Social media reacts as Hardik Pandya bows out, India plays with single fast bowler

Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason
CRICKET
Left-handed batter Rinku Singh has been called in as Pandya's replacement. This means that India is going into the game with just one fast bowler and five bowlers overall. Read on for more on this.
Ahead of the crucial India versus Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday, the Men in Blue have suffered a major blow as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out. Left-handed batter Rinku Singh has been called in as his replacement. This means that India is going into the game with just one fast bowler and five bowlers overall. India are Pakistan are playing each other in a highly-anticipated final at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.
On social media, many expressed their doubts and disappointment over India's decision to go ahead with a single pacer. Some questioned whether Rinku Singh was the right man to replace Pandya in the Playing XI. Referring to coach Gautam Gambhir, one user posted: "Anyone would have played Arshdeep. This guy preferred Rinku as an extra batter." Another wrote: "Arshdeep should’ve been first choice pacer I’m falling short of words!!"