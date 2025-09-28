Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Social media reacts as Hardik Pandya bows out, India plays with single fast bowler

Who is Shrikant Badve? Newest billionaire, worked with Madhur Dixit, Sachin Tendulkar, his company is...

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Captains speak to presenters from their countries as Ravi Shastri, Waqar Younis take separate ends amid handshake row

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav receives Sachin Tendulkar’s signed bat – Will it break his runs drought?

India vs Pakistan: How much prize money will Asia Cup 2025 winners and runners-up get? All you need to know

Festivals in October 2025: Dussehra to Diwali, check complete list here

Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'

Russia's MASSIVE attack on Ukraine leaves 4 dead, 40 injured: 'Deliberate, targeted terror'

Navratri 2025: How garba started? Know its link to girl’s first menstruation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason

Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Social media reacts as Hardik Pandya bows out, India plays with single fast bowler

India vs Pak Asia Cup: Social media reacts as Hardik Pandya ruled out

Who is Shrikant Badve? Newest billionaire, worked with Madhur Dixit, Sachin Tendulkar, his company is...

Who is Shrikant Badve? Newest billionaire, worked with Madhur Dixit, Sachin Tend

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Social media reacts as Hardik Pandya bows out, India plays with single fast bowler

Left-handed batter Rinku Singh has been called in as Pandya's replacement. This means that India is going into the game with just one fast bowler and five bowlers overall. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 08:26 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Social media reacts as Hardik Pandya bows out, India plays with single fast bowler
Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025 final.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the crucial India versus Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday, the Men in Blue have suffered a major blow as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out. Left-handed batter Rinku Singh has been called in as his replacement. This means that India is going into the game with just one fast bowler and five bowlers overall. India are Pakistan are playing each other in a highly-anticipated final at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

How did social media react?

On social media, many expressed their doubts and disappointment over India's decision to go ahead with a single pacer. Some questioned whether Rinku Singh was the right man to replace Pandya in the Playing XI. Referring to coach Gautam Gambhir, one user posted: "Anyone would have played Arshdeep. This guy preferred Rinku as an extra batter." Another wrote: "Arshdeep should’ve been first choice pacer I’m falling short of words!!"

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...
US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...
Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here’s what we know so far
Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind th
From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja
From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to pandals
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything’ is…
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can...
US President Donald Trump signs executive order on USD 14 billion TikTok sale deal; declares, 'now to be run by Americans...'
Donald Trump signs executive order on $14 Billion TikTok sale deal; declares...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE