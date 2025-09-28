Asia Cup 2025 Final: Captains speak to presenters from their countries as Ravi Shastri, Waqar Younis take separate ends amid handshake row

In a historical first for the tournament, the captains spoke to presenters from their respective countries, with legends Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis taking separate ends of the pitch.

The Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan in Dubai added an unprecedented chapter to the fierce rivalry, with the toss ceremony being radically redesigned to address the lingering off-field controversies. In a historical first for the tournament, the captains spoke to presenters from their respective countries, with legends Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis taking separate ends of the pitch.

The arrangement was a direct response to the escalating 'no-handshake' row that has dominated headlines throughout the event. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had previously refused the customary handshake with Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha at the toss and post-match, a stance he publicly defended by referencing national sentiments. The tension was further heightened by Yadav's decision to skip the pre-final joint trophy photoshoot.

To ensure the final's protocol did not generate more controversy, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) introduced the unique two-presenter model. Former India coach Ravi Shastri conducted the interview with Suryakumar Yadav, while former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis spoke exclusively to Salman Ali Agha. This effectively created two distinct 'zones' at the toss, preventing any awkward close-quarters interaction or the expected refusal of the traditional handshake between the skippers.

The visual—two legendary figures of the game standing apart, each interviewing a captain—underscored the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the contest. While the coin flip went in favour of India, who chose to bowl, the opening minutes were less about the pitch report and more about the diplomatic tightrope walk, with Shastri and Younis acting as symbolic anchors in a politically charged sporting rivalry. The unique setup ensured the focus, at least temporarily, returned to the game itself, but served as a stark reminder of the non-cricketing pressures surrounding the India-Pakistan final.

