India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai, set to present trophy amid controversy

The tension is rooted in ongoing strained relations between Indian and Pakistani cricket authorities, and in particular, a series of provocative public statements and social media posts made by Naqvi that Indian players and board officials have deemed anti-India.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai, set to present trophy amid controversy
Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is the Interior Minister of Pakistan, has arrived in Dubai to participate in the crucial Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
Given Naqvi's presence in Dubai, it is expected that he will oversee the post-match presentation and present the trophy to the tournament's champions. However, his presence at the Dubai International Stadium is likely to draw the attention of the Indian team.

Naqvi's role in the post-match presentation could become a contentious issue, especially in light of his recent social media actions and comments. The Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, has adopted a no-handshake policy with Pakistan, making it improbable that the Indian players will interact with the PCB chairman, who has made public remarks against India.

"As of now, information is that he will come this evening and obviously, as ACC chairman, he will be giving away the winner's trophy. Let's see what the BCCI decides," PTI quoted a tournament insider as saying.

Following India's victory over Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage match, there were rumors that the team led by Suryakumar might skip the presentation ceremony due to their reluctance to share the stage with Naqvi.

Tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025. On September 14, Indian players declined to shake hands with their opponents, and they even closed the dressing room door when the Pakistan team approached for the usual post-match greetings.

The PCB subsequently accused match referee Andy Pycroft of not maintaining the spirit of cricket, and they reached out to the ICC, requesting his removal from the tournament. However, the ICC dismissed these allegations.

Naqvi has consistently failed to fulfill his role as the ACC head during the Asia Cup 2025, prioritizing Pakistan's interests and showing clear bias. Recently, he shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo without context, seemingly mocking India and alluding to Pakistan's claims of downing Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

In the Super 4s match, tensions were high as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi relentlessly sledged Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

The match also featured Haris and Sahibzada Farhan making provocative gestures aimed at irritating Indian fans. Farhan celebrated his fifty with a gun gesture, while Rauf responded to 'Virat Kohli' chants from the crowd by gesturing 6-0.

The ICC imposed a fine of 30 percent of Rauf's match fees, while Farhan received only a warning. Additionally, India captain Suryakumar was also fined 30 percent of his match fees for making political remarks after the group stage match.

Also read| 'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
