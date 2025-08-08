India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match to be cancelled amid escalating tensions? ECB makes BIG statement

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, which means they might face each other multiple times in the tournament if they progress to the Super Four stage or the final. Presently, there are heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025 and India’s Operation Sindoor.

The Men's Asia Cup is approaching quickly. The tournament featuring eight teams is set to commence on September 9, 2025. India and Pakistan, traditional rivals, could potentially meet on three occasions if both teams advance to the Super 4s and subsequently to the final. Both teams are placed in Group A, with their group stage match scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India may have the opportunity to face Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup 2025. In anticipation of this highly anticipated match, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has assured that the event is secure, emphasizing that the Asia Cup should not be likened to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

Since the tournament schedule was released, the BCCI has been at the center of significant controversy, with increasing demands for the Indian board to boycott matches against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Recently, former Indian cricketers faced considerable criticism after the announcement of the match between the Indian champions and the Pakistan champions in WCL 2025. The resulting social media discussions led to Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh withdrawing from the match.

Ultimately, the organizers were compelled to cancel the game. The India Champions also declined to compete against Pakistan in the semi-final, which allowed Pakistan to qualify directly for the final. They ultimately suffered a defeat against the South Africa Champions, captained by AB de Villiers.

“While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing. The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semi-final,” the ECB COO Subhan Ahmed was quoted as saying by Pakistan Observer.

The Men's Asia Cup schedule has been revealed. The event is set to occur from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India is scheduled to play its opening match on September 10 against the UAE. The final match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, whereas Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

