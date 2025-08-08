Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

Meet 2nd richest Bollywood actress, who is 4 times richer than her husband, gave many superhit films, her net worth is Rs...

Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the real reason? Former India star spills the beans on Sanju Samson's reported RR departure

China issues statement amid PM Modi's planned visit to the country after 7 years: 'We believe that...'

'India will not bow down', centre's BIG statement amid ongoing tariff row with US

Breast milk ice cream now on sale; here’s how much it costs and contains

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match to be cancelled amid escalating tensions? ECB makes BIG statement

Kapil Sharma may get Mumbai police protection after second shooting incident at his Canada cafe within a month

After Elon Musk's Grok, Google AI chatbot Gemini commits mistakes, calls itself 'fool, disgrace'

India SLAMS reports of pause in defence deal with US amid tariff war: 'False and fabricated'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet 2nd richest Bollywood actress, who is 4 times richer than her husband, gave many superhit films, her net worth is Rs...

Meet 2nd richest Bollywood actress, who is 4 times richer than her husband, gave

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will...'

Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the real reason? Former India star spills the beans on Sanju Samson's reported RR departure

Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the real reason? Former India star spills the beans on Sa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match to be cancelled amid escalating tensions? ECB makes BIG statement

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, which means they might face each other multiple times in the tournament if they progress to the Super Four stage or the final. Presently, there are heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025 and India’s Operation Sindoor.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match to be cancelled amid escalating tensions? ECB makes BIG statement

TRENDING NOW

The Men's Asia Cup is approaching quickly. The tournament featuring eight teams is set to commence on September 9, 2025. India and Pakistan, traditional rivals, could potentially meet on three occasions if both teams advance to the Super 4s and subsequently to the final. Both teams are placed in Group A, with their group stage match scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India may have the opportunity to face Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup 2025. In anticipation of this highly anticipated match, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has assured that the event is secure, emphasizing that the Asia Cup should not be likened to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

Since the tournament schedule was released, the BCCI has been at the center of significant controversy, with increasing demands for the Indian board to boycott matches against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Recently, former Indian cricketers faced considerable criticism after the announcement of the match between the Indian champions and the Pakistan champions in WCL 2025. The resulting social media discussions led to Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh withdrawing from the match.

Ultimately, the organizers were compelled to cancel the game. The India Champions also declined to compete against Pakistan in the semi-final, which allowed Pakistan to qualify directly for the final. They ultimately suffered a defeat against the South Africa Champions, captained by AB de Villiers.

“While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing. The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semi-final,” the ECB COO Subhan Ahmed was quoted as saying by Pakistan Observer.

The Men's Asia Cup schedule has been revealed. The event is set to occur from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India is scheduled to play its opening match on September 10 against the UAE. The final match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, whereas Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Also read| Babar Azam on verge of ODI glory, set to surpass Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s monumental records

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand a
Amid MS Dhoni's retirement rumours, another star player set to quit Chennai Super Kings, his name is...
Ravichandran Ashwin to quit Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026? Know here
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'L
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Know Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic move that may change Middle East politics
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy for Middle East
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE