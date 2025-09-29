India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia slams PCB head Mohsin Naqvi, says ‘Return Trophy and medals as soon as possible’

Devajit Saikia said BCCI would be registering a protest against Naqvi at the International Cricket Council meeting next month, while slamming PCB head Mohsin Naqvi for not allowing India to celebrate with the Asia Cup trophy.

India’s victory in the Asia Cup final over Pakistan on Sunday (September 28) was marred by unprecedented controversy after captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team never received the tournament trophy. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia alleged that the Pakistan board and Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi walked away with the Asia Cup trophy and the individual medals of the champion team after Team India refused to receive the silverware from him at the post-match ceremony.



BCCI secretary Saikia slammed PCB head Mohsin Naqvi for not allowing India to celebrate with the Asia Cup trophy, stating that it was unsportsmanlike for Naqvi to run away with the Asia Cup to his hotel room. “We had decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the leading leaders of Pakistan. But that does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy along with the medals,” he stated in the interview after the game.

Further, the BCCI secretary said BCCI would be registering a protest against Naqvi at the International Cricket Council meeting next month. “It is very unfortunate, very unsporting, and we hope that the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as soon as possible. There is an ICC conference scheduled in Dubai this November, and at that conference, we will launch a very serious and strong protest against the actions of the ACC chairman,” Saika added.



Team India celebrated without Asia Cup trophy: What happened?

The bizarre sequence of events delayed the post-match presentation for over an hour before ending without the customary celebrations. The drama reportedly stemmed from tensions between the Indian camp and the tournament organisers. Sources suggest that the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s Interior Minister. The Indian team decided not to receive the trophy from Naqvi because Pakistan supported cross-border terrorism in India.

Before the ceremony, India’s management had inquired who would be presenting the silverware. They indicated willingness to receive it from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi is said to have rejected the proposal. When Naqvi finally stepped onto the dais, the Indian side made clear they would not accept the trophy from him. Moments later, the trophy was discreetly removed from the venue, leaving the champions without their prize.



BCCI announces Rs 21 crore for Team India and staff

The BCCI celebrated India’s emphatic five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, calling it a powerful statement on and off the field. In a brief but emphatic social media post, the BCCI wrote: “3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff.” The post highlighted not just the victory but the message the team delivered through their performance. The “3 blows. 0 response” remark referred to the Men in Blue’s dominance over Pakistan in the tournament, having won all three games played between the neighbours. In recognition of their achievement, the BCCI announced a total prize money of Rs 21 crore for the players and support staff, rewarding their hard work and contribution throughout the tournament.