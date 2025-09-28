India vs Pakistan: A look back at their last multi-nation final before Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 Asia Cup final is historic as it is the first time India and Pakistan will face off in an Asia Cup final after 41 years of tournament history. India's dominance in T20 internationals is contrasted by Pakistan's historical success in tournament finals, creating a keenly anticipated showdown.

It's a rare occasion when India and Pakistan face off in cricket tournaments. However, when they do, it often happens more than once. Take the current Asia Cup 2025, for instance. The league stage match, followed by the Super Fours, and now the final, marks the first time in 41 years. The former arch-rivals are set to clash again for the most prestigious title in the subcontinent. India boasts a record eight Asia Cup victories across formats, while Pakistan lags significantly with only two wins – in 2000 and 2012.

The disparity in talent and quality between the two teams is enormous, but it hasn't always been this way. Even though India has triumphed in their last seven encounters, the overall head-to-head record still favors Pakistan, highlighting how different the dynamics were during the 1980s, 1990s, early 2000s, and occasionally in the 2010s.

Pakistan has achieved several memorable victories against India, but one win that continues to haunt Indian fans is the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy – the last time these two teams clashed in the final of a multi-nation tournament. India had thoroughly dominated Pakistan in the league stage, inflicting a 124-run defeat. The Men in Blue, led by Virat Kohli, were overwhelming favorites heading into the final. Yet, no one… absolutely no one could have predicted the events that transpired on the day of the final at the Oval. Pakistan, the ever-unpredictable team, crushed India by a staggering 180 runs to claim their first Champions Trophy.

Excluding Fakhar Zaman, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, none of the players from that group eight years ago are participating in tonight's final. It's remarkable to consider that all three of these individuals significantly influenced the result of that 2017 match, with Fakhar being the most pivotal. The Pakistan opener scored a career-high 114, which proved crucial. India could have dismissed him early if not for Bumrah's no-ball that allowed him to continue. Fakhar was only on three runs when Bumrah overstepped, and the rest is history. His century, combined with half-centuries from Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez, propelled Pakistan to an impressive total of 338/4.

The Indian batting lineup simply couldn't get going. The renowned trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli were dismantled by Mohammad Amir's devastating spell of 3/16 in six overs – he was not required again. The only sign of resistance from India came from Hardik, who refused to give up. He smashed 76 runs off 43 balls, including six sixes, and had it not been for a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja, who knows what could have happened… Hardik might have led India to victory. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni made attempts, but it was no longer 2006. The nostalgia was quickly extinguished as Pakistan cruised to victory with nearly 20 overs remaining.

Fast forward to 2025, and the situation seems somewhat familiar. India is once again the favorite, and few are giving Pakistan a chance. However, the key difference lies in the number of match-winners.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai, set to present trophy amid controversy