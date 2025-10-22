FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?

With their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread, this match against New Zealand becomes a must-win. Key players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will need to step up to keep India's semi-final aspirations alive.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

India's women's cricket team is set to take on New Zealand's women in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on October 23 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With England, Australia, and South Africa already securing their spots in the semi-finals, this match will determine which team claims the final place.

India began their tournament with wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but consecutive losses to Australia, England, and South Africa have cast doubt on their chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

Conversely, New Zealand has managed to win just one match in the tournament thus far, achieving victory only against Bangladesh. They faced defeats against Australia and South Africa, and two of their matches were affected by rain.

The clash between India women and New Zealand women has turned into a de facto quarter-final; the victor will advance to the semi-finals. For India, the spotlight will be on key players such as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to produce pivotal performances. Both teams are keen to secure a win in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand take place?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on October 23, 2025, from 3:00 P.M (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the broadcast and live streaming of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Star Sports Network’s TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Sqauds

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Also read| PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

