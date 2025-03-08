The pitch for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand has been chosen.

The pitch for the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand has been officially chosen. With the eagerly awaited title match set to occur in Dubai tomorrow, the authorities have finalized their decision on which strip will be used for the game on Sunday. The ground staff have carefully watered the entire square in preparation for the final and have decided to mark the center-wicket for the showdown between India and New Zealand. Interestingly, this is the same wicket that hosted the exciting India vs Pakistan clash during the group stage of the tournament.

According to the Times of India, a previously used surface will be utilized for the Champions Trophy final.

The Emirates Cricket Board has followed its two-week rest policy for the pitches in Dubai, which recently hosted the ILT20 before India's matches in the Champions Trophy. However, due to certain circumstances, they had no option but to use a slightly worn surface for the final between India and New Zealand.

The pitch was last used on February 23 during the India vs Pakistan match and will now be employed once again on March 9 for the prestigious Champions Trophy final.

"The ILT20 was underway but the ground staff had an eye on the Champions Trophy. Not just the square, the outfield was given a lot of importance and that is why you have such a lush outfield even after so much cricket," adds the official.

As temperatures continue to soar in Dubai, the significance of spin bowling in the teams' strategies for the final match is becoming increasingly apparent. The center wicket has been shielded by covers in recent days, heightening anticipation for its unveiling. The first glimpse of the wicket is expected to be revealed to the public on Saturday.

