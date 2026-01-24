India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi power India to 7-wicket win; top Group B

India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the U19 World Cup 2026 as Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with brilliant knocks. The convincing win strengthened India’s campaign and highlighted the depth of young talent in the squad.

India secured a straightforward victory, defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in their U19 World Cup match held in Bulawayo on Saturday. Chasing a target of 130 runs, India swiftly reached 130/3 in just 13.3 overs. Ayush Mhatre (53) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40) played crucial roles in helping India bounce back from an early loss. The team faced an initial setback when Mason Clarke dismissed Aaron George (7). However, Suryavanshi and Mhatre responded brilliantly, both aiming for half-centuries soon.

In the first innings, RS Ambrish and Henil Patel collaborated effectively as India bowled out New Zealand for 135 in 36.2 overs. The innings was interrupted by rain, leading to a reduction of the match to 37 overs. RS Ambrish, who claimed two wickets before the rain, struck again to remove Marco Alpe (1). Additionally, Khilan Patel's delivery resulted in the stumping of Snehith Reddy (10). Kanishk Chouhan also contributed by dismissing Jaskaran Sandhu (18) in the 20th over.

Despite India being in complete control, a late partnership between Selwin Sanjay and Callum Samson was a source of frustration. Ambrish took his fourth wicket in the 33rd over, sending Sanjay back for 28 off 30 balls. In the 35th over, Henil dismissed Flynn Morey (1), and for the final wicket, Henil took out Mason Clarke (4).

Earlier, rain interrupted play with New Zealand at 17/3 in 7.1 overs against India in the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Ambrish made an impact early on, taking out Hugo Bogue (4) and New Zealand captain Tom Jones (2). Meanwhile, Henil claimed Aryan Mann's wicket. The match faced delays due to rain, and India chose to field after winning the toss.

With this victory, India advanced to the Super Six stage as the top team in Group B.

